A glimpse of black-headed gulls in Kunming

Xinhua) 16:44, November 11, 2021

People view black-headed gulls at Cuihu Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 11, 2021. Every year black-headed gulls flew to Kunming for warmer weather in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

