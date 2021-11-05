Autumn scenery at Baima Snow Mountain Natural Reserve in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:14, November 05, 2021

In late autumn, the Yunnan Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve is brightened with its stunning golden subalpine coniferous forest. In the far-off mountains, the year-round snow is glittering in the sunshine.

Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve is located at the junction of Deqin County and Weixi county, Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is one of the 35 biodiversity hotspot regions of the world. The reserve boasts a complex ecological environment, rich biological resources, a distinct vertical range of vegetation types, and a large number of endangered species, and is home to more than 1,700 kinds of plants, 100 kinds of mammals, and 370 kinds of birds. Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve has therefore been regarded as “mother of world gardens”. Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve is the largest habitation of and natural reserve for the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)