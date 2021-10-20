Fuxian Lake in SW China's Yunnan: sunset bathing in "fairy lake"

People's Daily Online) 15:14, October 20, 2021

Fuxian Lake, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is the largest deep freshwater lake in China. At sunset, Fuxian Lake is bathed in an orange glow, with shallow ripples and reflections of rosy clouds, which is certainly an incredible sight to behold.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

