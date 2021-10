Fuligong Greenhouses at Kunming Botanical Garden

Xinhua) 16:32, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2021 shows the view of the Fuligong Greenhouses at Kunming Botanical Garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

