SW China's Jiaozi Mountain: home to rare animals, plants

People's Daily Online) 15:29, October 14, 2021

Jiaozi Mountain located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, including many of China's endemic species as well as rare or endangered animals and plants.

Photo shows a glimpse of Jiaozi Mountain in Yunnan province. (Photo/Yunnan Daily)

As the largest natural rhododendron garden in central Yunnan, Jiaozi Mountain boasts 40 species of rhododendron, including a nationally-protected species called rhododendron rex. Moreover, more than 23,000 rhododendrons lapponicum of over 100 varieties have been cultivated on more than 100 mu (6.66 hectares) of barren hills, which provides effective protection for the species’ gene pool, as well as a strong showcase of Jiaozi Mountain’s biodiversity.

"Now we have installed infrared cameras in the scenic spot, which can help monitor and protect the rare animals here," introduced Guo Minghai, a marketing manager with the Kunming Jiaozi Mountain Tourism Development Co., Ltd. who has been working in Jiaozi Mountain scenic spot for 18 years.

"National protected animals such as forest musk deer and pangolins used to be rare in such scenic spots, but now we can sometimes find dozens of them wandering together," added Guo.

According to Guo, the ecological protection work of Jiaozi Mountain is conducive not only to fostering a better ecological environment, but also to forging a more harmonious relationship between animals and mankind.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)