Interview: China's experience in preserving biodiversity deserves comprehensive study -- Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 10:08, October 14, 2021

BISHKEK, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's experience in preserving its biodiversity deserves more comprehensive study, Kyrgyz expert Sheradil Baktygulov has said.

China noticeably supports the protection of biodiversity, and its philosophy of ecological civilization, enshrined in the country's constitution, is important for all countries to achieve their own biodiversity goals, Baktygulov told Xinhua in an interview on Tuesday. China this week is hosting the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

"The experience of China deserves a comprehensive study, since it is so far the only country in the world that on a systemic basis and at a very high level deals with the creation of an ecological civilization," said Baktygulov.

"It is about the harmony of human society and nature to ensure a better life for ordinary people," he stressed.

China is one of the first countries to sign on to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

It has ratified two protocols to the convention: the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and the Nagoya Protocol on access and benefit-sharing, he said, adding that since 2019, China has been one of the biggest donor countries to the core budget of the convention and protocols.

Speaking of the idea of building a community of all life on earth, Baktygulov said that it is close in spirit to the people of his region, since the concept of collective decision-making and action has always been present in their history.

"Therefore, the idea of building a community of all life on earth is understandable and close, because it offers common values for humanity. The most important task is to organize people and countries not hierarchically, from top to bottom, but, on the contrary, to trust and let the community members decide for themselves how to act, while sharing responsibility with them," he said.

The approach provides a way for moving from a unipolar world to a multipolar world, which is an attractive idea for many countries.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)