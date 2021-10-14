In pics: closing plenary of High-Level Segment of COP15

October 14, 2021

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, addresses the closing plenary of the High-Level Segment of the first part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

