In pics: closing plenary of High-Level Segment of COP15
(Xinhua) 09:28, October 14, 2021
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, addresses the closing plenary of the High-Level Segment of the first part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
