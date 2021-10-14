Home>>
Ecological Civilization Forum of first part of COP15 opens in in Kunming
(Xinhua) 13:20, October 14, 2021
A performance is held at the opening ceremony of the Ecological Civilization Forum of the first part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
