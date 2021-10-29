Home>>
Black-necked cranes arrive at Yunnan's Napa Lake Nature Reserve for wintering
(Xinhua) 16:40, October 29, 2021
Black-necked cranes fly over the Napa Lake Nature Reserve in Shangri-la of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 29, 2021. More than 200 black-necked cranes have been spotted arriving at the Napa Lake Nature Reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
