Black-necked cranes arrive at Yunnan's Napa Lake Nature Reserve for wintering

Xinhua) 16:40, October 29, 2021

Black-necked cranes fly over the Napa Lake Nature Reserve in Shangri-la of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 29, 2021. More than 200 black-necked cranes have been spotted arriving at the Napa Lake Nature Reserve for wintering. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

