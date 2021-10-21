Kunming Zoo welcomes a newborn Asian elephant calf

Ecns.cn) 09:48, October 21, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows a newborn Asian elephant calf and his mother Yaming in Kunming Zoo, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

Yaming, an Asian elephant in the zoo, gave birth to a male Asian elephant calf on Oct. 15, 2021. The new member is in good health and in the period of immune isolation and protection with his mother, unable to meet the public temporarily.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)