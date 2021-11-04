Home>>
View of Mingyong Glacier in SW China's Yunnan
(Xinhua) 08:41, November 04, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2021 shows a view of the Mingyong Glacier and the main peak of the Meili Snow Mountains in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Mingyong Glacier, located on the east slope of the Meili Snow Mountains, is one of the world's few low-latitude glaciers. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
