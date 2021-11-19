We Are China

Red maple leaves in SW China's Kunming attract visitors

Ecns.cn) 10:21, November 19, 2021

Red maple leaves create a picturesque scenery in early winter, attracting scores of visitors in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiaxian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)