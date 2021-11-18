Scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, SW China's Yunnan Province
Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows the scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion, is basically in color of yellow and the color varies in different parts. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows the scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion, is basically in color of yellow and the color varies in different parts. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows the scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion, is basically in color of yellow and the color varies in different parts. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows the scenery of earth forest in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion, is basically in color of yellow and the color varies in different parts. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photos
Related Stories
- A glimpse of black-headed gulls in Kunming
- Autumn scenery at Baima Snow Mountain Natural Reserve in SW China’s Yunnan
- View of Mingyong Glacier in SW China's Yunnan
- Black-necked cranes arrive at Yunnan's Napa Lake Nature Reserve for wintering
- Sri Lankan scientist hails biodiversity of China's Yunnan province, eyes future cooperation
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.