Chongqing Zoo holds naming ceremony for giant panda twins
The giant panda twins "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" are seen at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
The giant panda twins "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" play outdoors at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A giant panda cub is seen at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
The giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" are seen at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A giant panda cub is seen at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
A giant panda cub is seen at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
The giant panda twins "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" play outdoors at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 21, 2021. Chongqing Zoo held a naming ceremony for giant panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao", as well as "Xingxing" and "Chenchen" on Wednesday. Brother and sister panda twins "Qizhen" and "Qibao" were born in the zoo on Sept. 13, whose names together mean "precious babies." The other pair of panda twins, born on June 10, were named "Xingxing" and "Chenchen". (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expanded panda base in China's Chengdu to greet visitors
- 'Kung fu' panda in Beijing Zoo stuns visitors with his skills
- Ecological corridors help expand giant pandas' habitat
- Protection of giant pandas benefits other rare and endangered animals in SW China's Sichuan
- Giant panda Xiao Liwu plays in snow in SW China's Sichuan
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.