Beijing to present streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics: FM spokesperson
(Ecns.cn) 14:42, December 30, 2021
Preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics has entered the home stretch, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing, a city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, will present a streamlined, safe and splendid event for the world.
