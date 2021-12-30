Beijing to present streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics: FM spokesperson

December 30, 2021

Preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics has entered the home stretch, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing, a city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, will present a streamlined, safe and splendid event for the world.

