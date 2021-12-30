Primary school in N China's Inner Mongolia holds event themed on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

People's Daily Online) 17:46, December 30, 2021

A student from the Hengchangdian Lane Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region uses clay to recreate the Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

The Hengchangdian Lane Primary School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region held an event themed on the Winter Olympic Games on Dec. 22, 2021. Through a series of activities such as dryland curling, roller skating and paintings, the students acquired knowledge about the Winter Olympic Games and got to feel the charm of winter sports.

