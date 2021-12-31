Political maneuvering of a few Western politicians not to harm splendor of Beijing Winter Olympics: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:01, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The political maneuvering of a few Western politicians will do no harm to a splendid Beijing Winter Olympic Games, but only expose their ugly intention, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

Noting the Olympic spirit is about friendship, mutual understanding, solidarity and fair play, Wang said the politicization of the Olympics by certain countries completely violates and discredits the Olympic spirit.

At the recent 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, a resolution on Olympic Truce for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games was adopted by consensus, Wang said, adding that this document, co-sponsored by 173 Member States, speaks volumes about the collective commitment of the international community to the Olympic spirit and their strong support for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"Athletes of all nationalities are the real stars on the Olympic stage, cheered on by hundreds of millions of sports fans around the world. The political maneuvering of a few Western politicians will do no harm to a splendid Olympic Games, but only expose their ugly intention," Wang said.

Following a green, inclusive, open and clean approach, Wang said China will ensure high-standard, high-quality preparation for the Winter Olympics, and present to people of all countries a streamlined, safe and splendid Games.

"We believe that whatever interference there may be, the Beijing Winter Olympics will promote the Olympic spirit, help enhance understanding and friendship between people of different countries, demonstrate the strength of international solidarity and cooperation, and bring more confidence and courage to a world still under the shadow of a pandemic," Wang added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)