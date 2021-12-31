Diplomatic service works to present true, multidimensional, all-round image of China: FM

December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday summarized five characteristics of China's diplomacy, noting it will continue to present to the world "the true, multidimensional and all-round image of China".

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

Wang said that he can clearly feel the international community is paying more attention to the Communist Party of China (CPC), putting more focus on the CPC, and giving more recognition to the CPC since this year marks the centenary of the CPC.

"We in the diplomatic service have also made active efforts to present, defend and promote the correct narratives about the CPC in the world," he said.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee comprehensively reviewed the major achievements of the Party over the past century and summarized the Party's historical experience in ten aspects.

"Each and every one of them offers important guidance for our work on the diplomatic front," said Wang.

Wang summarized five characteristics of China's diplomacy as follows:

Upholding the Party's leadership is the fundamental guidance for China's diplomacy, he said.

"The leadership of the CPC is the greatest political strength of China's diplomacy. It is the root of the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and the institutional guarantee for all our achievements," Wang added.

Putting the people first is the source of strength of China's diplomacy, Wang said.

"We in the diplomatic service will always put the people front and center," Wang said, adding China will also deepen friendship and cooperation with people from other countries to promote greater solidarity of people around the world.

Maintaining a global vision is the original aspiration of China's diplomacy, according to Wang.

While pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the CPC is also committed to promoting human progress and world harmony, Wang noted.

Staying independent is a fine tradition of China's diplomacy, said Wang.

No matter how the international situation evolves, China will firmly pursue an independent foreign policy of peace, and keep to the path of peaceful development, he said.

"Standing up for ourselves is a distinctive character of China's diplomacy," Wang said.

Wang noted that on the new journey toward national rejuvenation, China will continue to firmly oppose all hegemonic and bullying practices and proactively undertake our international responsibility for world peace and development.

"Going forward, we will continue to present to the world the true, multidimensional and all-round image of China, and seek more and deeper understanding from the international community for China's system, China's path, and China's vision," said Wang.

