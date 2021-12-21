Chinese FM sums up China's foreign relations in 2021

Xinhua) 08:33, December 21, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday delivered a speech at a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2021.

During the past year, the world has witnessed a persistent and unchecked pandemic, accelerating changes unseen in a century and a period of turbulence and transformation globally, Wang said while addressing the symposium, co-hosted by the China Institute of International Studies and the China Fund of International Studies in Beijing.

Confronted by unprecedented challenges, countries around the world are looking for answers and humanity are required to make the right choice, Wang said, adding that China has all along stood on the right side of history, and on the side of human progress, international equity and justice, and the vast developing countries.

For China's diplomacy over the past year, the strongest guide of action is head-of-state diplomacy, the most distinct banner is building a community with a shared future for mankind, the most prominent topic is to tell the world stories of the Chinese people and the Communist Party of China, and the most remarkable feature is to adapt to changes properly and keep breaking new ground, Wang said.

As the pandemic drags on and rebounds, China has conducted effective anti-COVID diplomacy and fulfilled the responsibility of a major country, Wang said.

"Facing multiple risks to global development, we have injected new impetus into economic recovery and created new opportunities for common development," he said.

Wang said China has held high the torch of true multilateralism, and firmly upheld the authority of the UN and a stable international order in the contest between true and false multilateralism.

"Facing the profound evolution of the international landscape, we have promoted overall steady growth of China's relations with other major countries and endeavored to build a new type of international relations."

He said China has worked vigorously to further develop the potential of South-South cooperation, and actively promoted reforms of the global governance system.

He also noted that China has resolutely defended its national sovereignty, security, and dignity while facing external interference and provocations.

"In the face of a grave and complex external environment, we have worked all-out to serve domestic development and acted on our commitment of serving the people through diplomacy," he added.

The year 2022 is critical for Chinese people to march toward the second centenary goal, Wang said, adding that the Party will hold its 20th National Congress, which will be a most important event in the political life of the Party and the country. He added that the diplomatic front will strive to create a more stable and favorable external environment for the great cause of the Party and country.

"First, we will make utmost efforts to ensure success of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Second, we will take proactive steps to tackle the many challenges in the post-COVID era. Third, we will push for the implementation of the Global Development Initiative. Fourth, we need to expand and deepen global partnerships. Fifth, we will stay committed to promoting the steady growth of China-U.S. relations. Sixth, we will firmly safeguard China's core interests," Wang said.

China's diplomatic front will continue to strive for the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, in order to make greater contributions to the country and to the world, he added.

