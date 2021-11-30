Home>>
Winter Olympics not a stage for political manipulation: FM
(People's Daily App) 08:48, November 30, 2021
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is not a stage for political manipulation and China urges some countries to reposition themselves toward the Games, said foreign ministry spokesperson Wan Wenbin.
He made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to reports that US officials would not be attending the Beijing Olympics.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese communities in Brazil hold activities to welcome 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
- American-born-Chinese skating sensation Lu looks to Olympic debut in Beijing
- China, Mozambique vow to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation: FMs
- Key venues ready for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
- US democracy not an exemplary model but a broken one: Chinese Foreign Ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.