Winter Olympics not a stage for political manipulation: FM

(People's Daily App) 08:48, November 30, 2021

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is not a stage for political manipulation and China urges some countries to reposition themselves toward the Games, said foreign ministry spokesperson Wan Wenbin.

He made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to reports that US officials would not be attending the Beijing Olympics.

