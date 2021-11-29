We Are China

Chinese communities in Brazil hold activities to welcome 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 16:09, November 29, 2021

Chinese and Brazilian martial arts fans perform dragon dance in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Mo Chengxiong)

Activities to welcome the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games were held on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)