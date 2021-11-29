Olympic champion Stoch frustrated due to poor performances

Xinhua) 09:45, November 29, 2021

WARSAW, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch, one of the favorites to take gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, said he "feels frustrated" in the first competitions of the FIS World Cup.

During the season opener a week ago in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, Stoch didn't advance into the final round, while on Saturday the three-time Olympic champion finished in eighth place in Kuusamo, Finland.

"Right now I have too many bad emotions inside. I think in the first competition in Finland I tried too much controlling myself, I should have taken it easy," Stoch said in an interview with local media on Sunday.

"During the trial round everything worked, so I don't know why in the competition I performed under expectations", the athlete added.

The 34-year-old has a good chance to add another Olympic medal in Beijing, not only in the individual competition, but also in the team contest. However, all ski jumpers coached by Michal Dolezal noted weak performances in the first stage of the season.

"As a team we would like to achieve better results. I try to stay calm, it's the only emotion I should feel now. It's hard not to be angry because I know I'm in good shape and I can perform much better," Stoch added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)