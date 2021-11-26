Beijing 2022 provides athlete-centered services in Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 17:02, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) said at a press conference on Friday that more than 9,000 volunteers will provide athlete-centered services in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Yong Zhijun, deputy director of the sports department of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, said that Chinese Paralympic athletes have only competed in cross-country skiing and wheelchair curling before China bid for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Now, about 115 Chinese Paralympic athletes are ready to attend all six sports, and the number of Chinese athletes with disabilities participating in winter sports has hit more than one thousand.

Yang Jinkui, head of the BOCOG Paralympic Games Integration Department, said that the five competition venues and the three Olympic and Paralympic Villages have been ready for the Paralympics, and 19 volunteers with disabilities will also serve the Games.

"Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Village conducted all-factor tests on the barrier-free facilities last weekend, and 13 wheelchair users also got involved, which were proved to be effective," said Shen Qianfan, director of the BOCOG Village Planning and Operation Department.

Wang Quanyi, deputy director of the Public Health Office of BOCOG Games Services Department, said that the athletes and coaches in the Paralympics will be allowed to take off masks if necessary to communicate with each other through lip language and facial expressions, but they should still keep in an appropriate distance.

During the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, about 119 medical staff will provide service in need for the Paralympic athletes in the alpine skiing, said Zhang Suzhi, executive deputy director of the BOCOG Yanqing Operation Center.

