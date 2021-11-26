Delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians to visit Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:42, November 26, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from December 3 to 5, a spokesman for the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR said Thursday.

The delegation, including 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sports events, will start the three-day visit upon arrival.

The Olympians will attend a reception and banquet hosted by the HKSAR government and visit the Hong Kong Sports Institute to exchange ideas with Hong Kong athletes.

Members of the delegation will attend three public events on December 4, including sports demonstrations by the mainland Olympians at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and Victoria Park Swimming Pool in the morning, and the mainland Olympians will stage a variety show at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in the afternoon.

Tickets requiring real-name registration for the three events will be available for sale Friday online. The three events will also be broadcast live for the public to enjoy on television.

The delegation will leave Hong Kong in the afternoon of December 5.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)