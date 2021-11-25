BOC issues commemorative banknotes for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 16:22, November 25, 2021

Commemorative banknotes with e consecutive sheets is unveiled in Hong Kong, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK) issued 2 million commemorative banknotes for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Subscription and application of the commemorative banknotes will start from Dec. 1 to 10. Its earnings will be used to support local charities in Hong Kong.

Different from traditional horizontal designs, the commemorative notes this time favored the straight design. The reverse side of the banknote themed on the Great Wall and the Victoria Harbor, which are connected by a speed skater. The design represents Hong Kong’s support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

