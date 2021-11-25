Beijing 2022 Paralympic torch relay plan unveiled with 100 days to the Winter Paralympics

Beijing celebrates the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on November 24, 2021 at the National Aquatics Center. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

With the slogan "Health, Joy and Energy," the Beijing 2022 Paralympic torch relay aims to encourage people with disabilities across the world to enjoy winter sports and embrace a promising future.

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing celebrated the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games with the unveiling of the Paralympic torch relay plan on Wednesday at the National Aquatics Center, known as the "Water Cube" used during Beijing 2008 and converted into the "Ice Cube" for Beijing 2022.

Cai Qi, secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and president of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), said that the Paralympics will be organized and held in the same manner as the Olympics, and that China is committed to hosting a green, inclusive, open and clean Games.

"Beijing 2022 will provide warm service for participants from all over the world to hold a simple, safe and splendid Games, and we will take the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games as an opportunity to further lead the whole society to care for persons with disabilities and encourage them to pursue a better life," Cai said.

Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of BOCOG, said that the Beijing 2022 Paralympic torch relay featuring about 600 torchbearers will be held during March 2 to 4 next year in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, unveils the Beijing 2022 Paralympic torch relay plan on November 24, 2021 at the National Aquatics Center. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

The volunteer recruitment of Beijing 2022 attracted more than 2400 Chinese disabled people to sign up, 19 of them will represent the disabled to serve the Games as volunteers.

During the 100-day countdown celebration, the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Handbook of Services for Persons with Disabilities and the Service Manual for Athletes and Team Officials (Braille and Large Print) were released, providing notices, event schedule and related information for athletes, which can also make staff and volunteers understand how to serve athletes during the Paralympics.

Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games commemorative coins were also unveiled on Wednesday as souvenirs. Representatives of athletes and volunteers, together with winter sports enthusiasts, jointly celebrated the 100-day countdown through songs, dances, and paintings themed around the Winter Paralympics.

