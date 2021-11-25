Highlights of 100-day to Go Celebration for Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows the general view of the 100-day to Go Celebration for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Artists perform during the 100-day to Go Celebration for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee speaks at the 100-day to Go Celebration for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Artists perform during the 100-day to Go Celebration for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Commemorative Coins are unveiled during the 100-day to Go Celebration for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Zhang Jiandong, vice mayor of Beijing and executive vice president of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG) unveils the torch relay route during the 100-day to Go Celebration for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021 (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Barrier-free facilities guarantee accessibility in all competition, living areas for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games
- Unique angle to explore Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venue
- Host city confident of a barrier-free Winter Paralympics
- Russian parliament leader blasts proposal to boycott Beijing Olympics
- Expectations run high with Beijing 2022 set to unite the world
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.