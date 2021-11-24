Home>>
Unique angle to explore Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venue
(People's Daily App) 10:32, November 24, 2021
German athlete Felix Loch, offers the audience a first-person angle to explore the National Sliding Center, where the world's top lugers put on a thrilling show at the newly built Olympic track in the northwestern Beijing suburb.
Click to feel the amazing speed of the sport.
(Compiled by Lyu Kaiying)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
