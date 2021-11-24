Unique angle to explore Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venue

(People's Daily App) 10:32, November 24, 2021

German athlete Felix Loch, offers the audience a first-person angle to explore the National Sliding Center, where the world's top lugers put on a thrilling show at the newly built Olympic track in the northwestern Beijing suburb.

Click to feel the amazing speed of the sport.

(Compiled by Lyu Kaiying)

