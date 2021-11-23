Beijing 2022 sets up 441 weather forecasting facilities

Xinhua) 17:01, November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Meteorological Service (BMS) said on Monday that 441 facilities have been set up for weather forecast during Beijing 2022 in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

"The weather forecasting system developed by the meteorological team of Beijing 2022 performed well during the test events, which enabled accurate weather forecast by the minute for a range of 100 meters. The three competition zones now can coordinate to provide meteorological service for participants during the Games," said Liang Feng, deputy director of the BMS.

Indicators including wind speed, wind direction, temperature, and humidity are decisive in outdoor winter games, and a comprehensive weather forecasting system can protect athletes during the Games, according to the BMS.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)