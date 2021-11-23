Home>>
Feel the speed at Beijing Winter Olympics “Snow Dragon”
(Xinhua) 13:40, November 23, 2021
From November 20-21, the National Snowmobile and Sled Center "Snow Dragon" ushered in the the first Luge World Cup of the 2021/22 season.
It is not only the first time such competition is held in China, but also the last test for the Yanqing Competition Zone before the opening of Beijing Winter Olympics.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photo exhibition inaugurated in Romania to welcome Beijing Winter Olympics
- Beijing projects 271.8km Olympic, Paralympic traffic lanes
- Spectators allowed for first time at Beijing 2022 test events
- Beijing has all elements ready for successful Olympics: IOC President
- Interview: Attempts to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics doomed to fail, says Russian communist party leader
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.