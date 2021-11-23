Feel the speed at Beijing Winter Olympics “Snow Dragon”

Xinhua) 13:40, November 23, 2021

From November 20-21, the National Snowmobile and Sled Center "Snow Dragon" ushered in the the first Luge World Cup of the 2021/22 season.

It is not only the first time such competition is held in China, but also the last test for the Yanqing Competition Zone before the opening of Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)