Beijing projects 271.8km Olympic, Paralympic traffic lanes

Xinhua) 10:10, November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport (BMCT) said on Monday that the traffic lanes with a total length of 271.8 km have been projected for exclusive use by Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games participants in Beijing and Yanqing competition zones.

The traffic lanes cover the main roads and expressways connecting the airports and the Olympic venues, which are to be marked out with the Olympic rings at the start point and the dotted lines in orange and white along the lanes.

The traffic signs will be put in place by the end of this year, and these special lanes will not be in service until the traffic management notice is issued prior to the opening of the Games, said Li Gongke, a BMCT staff.

"It takes about 50 minutes from Beijing competition zone to Yanqing and about one hour and a half from Yanqing to Zhangjiakou by road, another two competition zones of Beijing 2022," Li said.

In case of heavy snow or other extreme weather during the Games, more than 340 staff will be prepared for the ice and snow removal on the roads around the Olympic venues and the expressways connecting the competition zones, Li added.

