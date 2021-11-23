Spectators allowed for first time at Beijing 2022 test events

(People's Daily App) 08:44, November 23, 2021

Spectators were allowed in for the first time at test events of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Yanqing district on Saturday.

More than 300 spectators watched the FIL Luge World Cup in Yanqing at the isolated spectator's plaza, after showing their health QR codes and passing temperature checks.

