China to issue commemorative coins for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 13:20, November 21, 2021

Photo taken on May 14, 2021 shows the newly built curling and ice hockey training center for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Games in Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games next Wednesday.

The coins, all legal tender, include a gold coin and a silver coin, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

Both coins will feature the official emblem of the Winter Paralympics on the obverse, decorated with pictures of the Great Wall and snowflakes.

The refined gold coin, with a diameter of 20 mm, contains 5 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 80 yuan (about 12.5 U.S. dollars). Its reverse side is inscribed with the mascot of the upcoming Winter Paralympics.

In a unique rectangular form, the refined silver coin contains 15 grams of 99.9 percent fine silver and has a denomination of 5 yuan.

It features the signs of six sports at the Winter Paralympics and "Beijing 2022" written in braille, said the statement.

