China to issue commemorative coins for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Photo taken on May 14, 2021 shows the newly built curling and ice hockey training center for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Games in Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games next Wednesday.
The coins, all legal tender, include a gold coin and a silver coin, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
Both coins will feature the official emblem of the Winter Paralympics on the obverse, decorated with pictures of the Great Wall and snowflakes.
The refined gold coin, with a diameter of 20 mm, contains 5 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 80 yuan (about 12.5 U.S. dollars). Its reverse side is inscribed with the mascot of the upcoming Winter Paralympics.
In a unique rectangular form, the refined silver coin contains 15 grams of 99.9 percent fine silver and has a denomination of 5 yuan.
It features the signs of six sports at the Winter Paralympics and "Beijing 2022" written in braille, said the statement.
