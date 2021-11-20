China's first self-developed waxing truck deployed in Xinjiang for skiing training

Xinhua) 10:00, November 20, 2021

Photo shows the new waxing truck in Wenquan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. China's very first self-developed waxing truck was deployed during the Chinese national cross-country skiing team training session for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. It comes with 6 waxing benches, cabins for storaging and other uses. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

