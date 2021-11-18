Beijing Winter Olympics to foster int'l solidarity, peace, and green transition: Kenyan scholar

NAIROBI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will provide an opportunity to elevate China's role in fostering international solidarity, peace, and the green transition, a Kenyan scholar has said.

Cavince Adhere, a scholar of international relations with a focus on China-Africa relations said the sporting jamboree, whose preparations have gone overdrive will also showcase the Asian nation's soft power, ecological civilization model, and its sterling performance in the COVID-19 battle.

"By hosting the Olympics, Beijing is demonstrating its international cooperation resolve, putting forward some of the best infrastructure aimed at strengthening the spirit and outcomes of the games," Adhere remarked in a commentary published by Daily Nation, a Kenya-based newspaper on Wednesday.

While noting that Olympic Games have fostered unity and human ingenuity, Adhere said the 2022 edition in Beijing will raise the bar higher in advancing humanity's collective good.

He lauded China for the meticulous preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, adding that staging them against a backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions over the past two years will be a major feat.

Adhere noted that Beijing has come up with a solid plan to enhance the safety of international athletes. He commended China's decision to offer COVID-19 vaccines to participants at Beijing Winter Olympics besides promoting regular screening and other pandemic control measures.

"China's enviable track record in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic therefore makes Beijing one of the most qualified nations to stage the Olympic Games at this time," said Adhere.

He observed that for the first time in the history of the Olympics, the 2022 edition will be powered by green energy, hence marking a significant milestone in blending sports and climate action.

The expert stressed that Olympic Games have always served to bridge cultural, political and ideological divides adding that the Beijing edition will test China's resolve to rally nations toward unity as opposed to division.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place between February 4 and 20, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

