In pics: a peek at the venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

People's Daily Online) 16:13, November 16, 2021

Editor's note: As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approach, a number of competition venues for the world's top sporting event have generated significant attention among Chinese people. Here we will introduce you to eight Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues. Let's have a look!

National Speed Skating Oval

The National Speed Skating Oval is the only new venue built on Beijing's Olympic Green (the Olympic Park constructed for the 2008 Games) for the Winter Olympics. The venue, bearing the nickname "The Ice Ribbon", will host the speed skating competition at Beijing 2022.

