Music video for Beijing 2022 official motto unveiled

CGTN) 09:10, November 16, 2021

A music video on the official motto of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, "Together for a Shared Future," was launched on Monday.

Starring Chinese singer and actor Jackson Yee, the video showcases some key aspects of the upcoming Games, such as mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the Olympic flame, enthusiasts from all age groups, volunteers and culture of host city Beijing.

It highlights ordinary people who contributed to the Games in their own ways, including 60-year-old seal carving artist Gong Hubiao, designers of Team China's uniforms, as well as traffic conductors, showcasing the hospitality and cultural heritage of Beijing, the only city soon to hold both Summer and Winter Olympics.

The video also showcases the enthusiasm surrounding winter sports, especially among teenagers, as recent years have seen a big surge in participation of youngsters in events such as figure skating and ice hockey in China.

The catchy and rhythmic song aims to promote the slogan "Together for a Shared Future," as the song "Beijing Welcomes You" did 13 years ago ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, highlighting the slogan "One World One Dream."

