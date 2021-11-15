Home>>
National Alpine Skiing Center starts snowmaking for Beijing 2022
(Ecns.cn) 13:13, November 15, 2021
Snowmaking machines begin to work at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo provided by Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office)
Snowmaking for alpine skiing events of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games started on Monday and is expected to complete by mid-January in 2022.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing designates traffic lanes reserved for Winter Olympics
- Beijing releases canteen menu for Winter Olympic athletes
- Test events go smoothly as scheduled, says Beijing 2022 organizing committee
- Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Village to provide full-time service
- Test event for 2022 Winter Olympics employs robots to ensure safe, convenient services
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.