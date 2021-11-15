National Alpine Skiing Center starts snowmaking for Beijing 2022

Ecns.cn) 13:13, November 15, 2021

Snowmaking machines begin to work at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo provided by Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office)

Snowmaking for alpine skiing events of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games started on Monday and is expected to complete by mid-January in 2022.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)