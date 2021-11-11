Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Village to provide full-time service

Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows a sample room for athletes in the Yanqing Olympic/Paralympic Village in suburban Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

To open on Jan. 27, the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Village for Beijing 2022 will provide full-time service during the games.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Winter Olympic and Paralympic Village of Beijing 2022 will provide full-time service for athletes, coaches and officials during the Games, 53 days in total, in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou respectively.

Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office said on Wednesday that next year, the Village will start trial operation for the Olympics on January 23, officially opening on January 27, and will be closed on February 23; the Village will then launch its trial operation for the Paralympics on February 23, opening on February 25, and closing on March 16.

The construction of the Olympic and Paralympic Village in the Beijing competition zone started on September 27, 2018 and was completed on June 26, 2021.

Photo taken on July 16, 2021 shows a view of the Olympic Village for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

In the south of the National Olympic Sports Center, the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village consist of 20 buildings with a total construction area of about 330,000 square meters, which can accommodate 2,338 participants in the Olympics and 1,040 participants in the Paralympics, also offering catering and medical services.

The operation pressure test for the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Village started on November 9, followed by all-factor tests on November 20 and 21.

