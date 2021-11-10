Beijing 2022 organizers send best wishes to injured Polish luger Sochowicz

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing 2022 organizers have sent their best regards to Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz who got injured and received surgery here during the international training week.

Sochowicz fractured his leg on Monday afternoon when he was attending a training session organized by the FIL Luge International Training Week in Yanqing, one of the three competition zones of Beijing 2022.

He was immediately rushed to hospital and received surgery that night.

"The surgery went well and Mr. Mateusz Sochowicz is recovering," said the official website of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. "We are sending our best wishes for him to get well soon."

Following the incident, the International Luge Federation and the venue operational team carried out a thorough inspection of the track and adapted the arrangement of the training which resumed later that day.

Currently, lugers are warming up here for the upcoming Luge World Cup on November 21-22.

