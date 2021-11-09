Home>>
China's Gu Ailing stomps world's first women's freeski double cork 1440
(CGTN) 13:15, November 09, 2021
Chinese skier GuAiling Eileen stomped the world's first women's freeski double cork 1440 on Sunday during a training session in Stubai, Austria.
Dubbed "the Snow Princess," the 18-year-old was the first Chinese X Games champion and the first woman to win three X Games medals on her debut.
Gu has been preparing in Europe for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games where she is a big gold medal hopeful.
