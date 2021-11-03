IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:39, November 03, 2021

Cai Qi (on the screen, L), secretary of the Communist Party of China Beijing Municipal Committee and president of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG), speaks during the video meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games held its sixth meeting with the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG) via a video link on Tuesday.

Cai Qi, secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and president of BOCOG, and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission Beijing 2022 attended the meeting and spoke on the final stretch of preparation for the Games.

"The flame carrying the Olympic spirit arrived in Beijing recently, and the first Playbook that outlines anti-COVID-19 measures for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games was released," Cai said. "We have also celebrated the 100-day countdown to Beijing 2022 and unveiled the medal designs for the Games, and the test events are taking place in an orderly way."

"The spread of COVID-19 across the world poses a challenge for organizing the Olympic Games, but we believe that the IOC and BOCOG can work together for a shared future, guiding stakeholders to observe the Playbook, in an endeavor to hold a safe and impressive Olympic Winter Games," Cai added.

Samaranch Jr. highly valued the organizing of Beijing 2022, saying "BOCOG has done a great job organizing the test events. International organizations and athletes had positive feedback on the venues."

"China encourages more people embracing winter sports, and the Playbook is also an important guarantee for safe Games," Samaranch Jr. said. "The IOC will closely coordinate with BOCOG to ensure a successful Winter Games."

