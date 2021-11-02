Building Winter Olympics dreams for China

November 02, 2021

Over 2,000 days have passed since Beijing and Zhangjiakou won the bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics. World-class sports venues have sprung up to fulfill China's commitment to host the Winter Games as scheduled. Behind the commitment are the dreams and efforts of many.

