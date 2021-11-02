Home>>
Building Winter Olympics dreams for China
(Xinhua) 08:43, November 02, 2021
Over 2,000 days have passed since Beijing and Zhangjiakou won the bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics. World-class sports venues have sprung up to fulfill China's commitment to host the Winter Games as scheduled. Behind the commitment are the dreams and efforts of many.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.