Olympic venues light up at same time
(People's Daily App) 15:12, October 29, 2021
Three venues of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games were lit up on Thursday night, which was the 99-day countdown to the Beijing Winter Olympics.
China's National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, National Aquatics Center, also known as Ice Cube, and National Speed Skating Oval, known as the Ice Ribbon, are ready to host the Beijing Games.
Venues and supporting infrastructure for the Beijing Winter Olympics have also been completed. A 100-percent green electricity supply will be achieved for the first time in Olympic history at the Beijing Games.
