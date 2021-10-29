Discover dazzling black technologies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Many black technologies, including a CO2 refrigeration system and dried blood spot testing, will soon make their debut in an ice and snow extravaganza -- the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

CO2 refrigeration technology

Environmental protection is one of the main focuses of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The National Speed Skating Oval, known as the "Ice Ribbon", serves as the best demonstration. The temperature of the stadium’s 12,000 square meter ice surface is individually and precisely controlled through a CO2 refrigeration system, enabling the whole venue to be used for different purposes simultaneously.

The interior of the National Speed Skating Oval (People's Daily Online/Hu Xuerong)

Compared to conventional refrigeration technology, a CO2 refrigeration system does not damage the ozone layer and has a cooling efficiency that is 1.2 times higher. In addition, the system can achieve a temperature difference of 0.5°C or less across the ice surface, which provides strong support for top-level ice performances. The system's carbon emissions are said to be close to zero, saving more than 1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Dried blood spot testing

The 2022 Winter Olympics will utilize dried blood spot (DBS) testing for the first time. DBS testing is a new technique for collecting biological samples. It collects whole blood samples on cardboard for storage and subsequent analysis. With the advantages of small blood volumes, convenience, reliability, and greater sample stability, DBS testing will be a powerful weapon in the fight against doping offenders.

The system for DBS (Photo/General Administration of Sports of China)

Pure physical water purification technology

In a bid to ensure the water safety of the Olympic venues and the surrounding residents, pure physical water purification technology is used to prepare direct drinking water. This technology uses volcanic rock filtration and other physical methods to achieve the disinfection and purification of drinking water. Thus, the water quality is in line with the world's highest drinking water standards.

8K UHD live-streaming technology

8K UHD live-streaming technology will be used for the first time during the Winter Olympic Games. Compared to previous Olympic events, the 8K UHD live-streaming technology that will be adopted at the 2022 Winter Olympics will help display more details on the scene, enhance the visual impact and produce a more realistic experience, in addition to covering a wider area, which will enable the whole world to truly watch the Olympics together.

Journalists interview an athlete remotely. (People’s Daily Online/Hu Xuerong)

“Underarm Band-Aid” body temperature monitoring technology

Epidemic prevention and control represents one of the top priorities for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The “underarm Band-Aid”, whose size is similar to that of a mobile phone card, helps to measure body temperature. The staff can simply apply the smart thermometer to their skin and the temperature data will be displayed in an app on their mobile phones. This allows athletes and audiences to monitor the temperature of each staff member in real-time and it will alert automatically if the body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees Celsius.

The smart thermometer (file photo)

This upcoming Winter Olympic Games will be a sporting event rich in technology. While conveying the Olympic spirit, it will certainly promote the integration of more technological elements in people's daily life.

