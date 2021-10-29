All construction, innovation work of Olympic competition venues in Beijing completed

Xinhua) 09:53, October 29, 2021

Picture taken with drone on Oct. 28, 2021 shows an aerial view of National Speed Skating Oval. With the renovation of China's National Stadium completed on Oct. 28, 2021, all construction and renovation work of competition venues in Beijing are completed, including infrastructure and supporting facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

