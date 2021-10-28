100-day countdown to Beijing 2022: Shougang Ski Jumping Platform in pics
(People's Daily Online) 17:52, October 28, 2021
Photo shows the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, a competition venue for snow sporting events to be held at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics located in western Beijing. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are just less than 100 days away. After the Games, the platform will continue to be used as a venue for sports competitions and training events, as well as a space for leisure and sports activities. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Lei)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
