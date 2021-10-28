Commentary: Beijing 2022 boycott - A sheer, illogical farce

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows the cauldron during the welcoming ceremony for the flame of Olympic Winter Games at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China. The Olympic flame, ignited for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Ancient Olympia in western Greece, arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning. A welcoming ceremony was held at the Olympic Tower, an iconic landmark from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The Beijing 2022 is ready to welcome athletes from around the world, saying "no" to boycott.

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- With the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games now less than 100 days away, China is ready to welcome athletes from around the world to showcase their performances on ice and snow, and athletes are sweating on their preparations ahead of the four-yearly sporting extravaganza.

Less than half a year after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic family will reconvene in China, under the new Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" in a world where the pandemic still rages.

But there are also some distractions, as a handful of people have called for a boycott of the 2022 Games, which is a total contradiction to the fundamental logic behind the Olympic Games and is used merely as a tool for politicization.

The Olympic Charter is the codification of the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, Rules and Bye-laws adopted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and governs the organization, action and operation of the Olympic Movement and sets forth the conditions for the celebration of the Olympic Games.

Known as the world's greatest celebration of humanity, the Olympic Games are the exclusive property of the IOC, as stated in the Olympic Charter.

"The honor and responsibility of hosting the Olympic Games are entrusted by the IOC, in principle, to a city, which is elected as the host of the Olympic Games," read the latest edition of the Olympic Charter, which took effect as of July 17, 2020.

From this perspective, every host country including China contributes to the Olympic Movement throughout the process of bidding for, preparing for and hosting the Olympic Games.

Therefore, a boycott of Beijing 2022 on so-called human rights grounds is not against China itself, but actually targets the Olympic Movement and the global community.

As Beijing 2022 nears, enthusiasm towards the Games from athletes and sporting organizations has been growing.

Amedeo Bagnis of Italy competes during a men's skeleton test event for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Sliding Center in Yanqing Zone, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

John Coates, President of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), advised against a boycott of the Olympic Games and reaffirmed that Australian athletes will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

Coates cited IOC President Thomas Bach's remarks that "A boycott of the Olympic Games has never achieved anything" and said he agreed to that.

Coates added that having athletes from all the National Olympic Committees and from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team "united in competition, living together, exchanging opinions, sharing their life stories and dreams - that really matters. What matters even more is the rest of the world watching this. Watching how the Olympics creates an atmosphere of friendship, of understanding, of respect and of solidarity."

And for athletes, four years of hard work is coming to fruition.

"That is something I am dreaming about right now: being able to compete in every event in China," said American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who has two Olympic gold medals and 70 World Cup victories to her name.

Russian-Polish figure skater Ekaterina Kurakova, who has booked her place at Beijing 2022, expressed her happiness at "the greatest dream come true."

Jenni Saarinen finished fifth in the women's singles event at the 2021 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy at the Capital Gymnasium, where figure skating and short track speed skating competitions of Beijing 2022 will be hosted.

"Everything here makes me excited. I hope I can compete here next year," said the Finnish.

Photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows the Olympic Motto at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian, Chen Yichen, Wang Jingqiang)

There are also others who hope to make history at Beijing 2022.

After being named in Great Britain's bobsleigh squad, London 2012 long jump gold medalist Greg Rutherford is aiming to become the first British athlete to win a medal at both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

After retiring from athletics in 2018, Rutherford has undergone intense training and a series of tests to make into the British bobsleigh squad.

"I know most people believe it is impossible to go from never having attempted a sport to winning an Olympic medal in under a year, but I 100 percent disagree," Rutherford told media.

"I'm coming back, and I intend to make history."

When the Beijing Winter Olympics opens on February 4, 2022, the global community is set to fix their eyes on China and expect a "fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" Games.

For those protesters against the Games, please save your breath and enjoy the sporting show.

