Beijing Winter Olympic Park inaugurated

People's Daily Online) 17:32, October 27, 2021

Photo shows a night view of the Beijing Winter Olympic Park. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee)

The Beijing Winter Olympic Park was inaugurated on the evening of Oct. 26, exactly 100 days before the Beijing 2022 Winter Games begins.

Located in the Shougang Park, once an industrial complex of Chinese steelmaker Shougang Group, the Beijing Winter Olympic Park covers an area of 171.2 hectares and houses the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, which is a competition venue for the Winter Games, the headquarter of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, the main operation center of the Games, the national winter sports training center, and a venue for the China International Fair for Trade in Services, among other buildings.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Park will be one of the greatest legacies of the Beijing 2022 Games, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, the Shougang Park has become a vivid example of the ecological transformation of industrial complexes. Ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, Shougang Group began to transform its old industrial heritage in the capital into sports, leisure and exhibition facilities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)