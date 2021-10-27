Home>>
Ski Jumping Platform lights up for 100-day countdown of Beijing 2022
(Ecns.cn) 15:46, October 27, 2021
The Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, one of the competition venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, light up in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of October 26, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xinglong)
Beijing celebrated the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.
